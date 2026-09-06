MP’s Pansemal Hostel Death Sparks 6-Hour Highway Blockade; Class 9 Girl’s Family Suspects Murder, Demands Probe | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by the lack of action over a student's death, the family of a deceased Class 9 girl and hundreds of Tribal community members blocked the Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway on Sunday afternoon.

They raised slogans demanding justice and urging police and district administration to act.

Protesters finally lifted the blockade after six hours upon receiving assurance from ADM Hemlata Solanki Dawar that the hostel superintendent would be removed and the charge handed over to another official.

The protest followed the death of the student, of Khoda Mohali village, whose body was found hanging on Saturday evening at 4.30 pm at the Government Girls' Education Complex in Pansemal Police Station area of Barwani district.

The deceased's father claims his daughter died around 3.30 pm, yet the family was informed only around 5.30 pm. Upon reaching the hospital, they found her dead.

The family alleges that when they arrived at the hostel, the room where the body had been found hanging was open, the fan was still running, and about eight to 10 girls were sitting inside.

They argued that police should have secured the scene and sealed the room. Suspecting murder, the father has demanded an investigation into the role of the hostel staff and strict action against those responsible.

Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the hostel. Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, Pansemal station in-charge Vijay Rawat and Khetia station in-charge S Bhanwar reached the scene to assess the situation, and police continued inquest proceedings late into the night.

SDOP BL Atode said the case is being treated as a suspicious death and is under investigation from every angle, with CCTV footage being examined and a post-mortem underway. He assured that legal action would follow once the report is received.

Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Ranjana Singh also visited the site and assured that necessary action would be taken following the investigation.

ASP Dheeraj Babbar and Dawar also arrived at the location. Notably, at least three female students have died in the district's hostels during 2025-2026.