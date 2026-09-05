 Indore Metro Expansion Update: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 17-km Long Corridor From SC-3 To Malviya Nagar; Services Open From September 6 | VIDEO
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HomeIndoreIndore Metro Expansion Update: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 17-km Long Corridor From SC-3 To Malviya Nagar; Services Open From September 6 | VIDEO

Indore Metro Expansion Update: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 17-km Long Corridor From SC-3 To Malviya Nagar; Services Open From September 6 | VIDEO

Indore’s Metro network expanded with the inauguration of the SC-3 to Malviya Nagar Square corridor by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal. The 17-km corridor with 16 stations will begin passenger services on Sunday. Trains will run every 15 minutes, with over 80 daily trips and digital ticketing options with discounts.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Indore Metro Expansion Update: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 17-km Long Corridor From SC-3 To Malviya Nagar; Services Open From September 6 | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Metro network received a major boost as the services expanded From SC-3 To Malviya Nagar Square. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal formally inaugurated the expanded Metro service at a ceremony held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Vijay Nagar at 4 pm on Saturday.

The project is estimated to cost ₹2850 crore.

The expansion is expected to provide faster, smoother and more environment-friendly public transport to residents. Regular passenger services on the extended Gandhi Nagar-Malviya Nagar Square corridor will begin on Sunday, September 6.

Over 80 daily trips

The operational corridor is around 17 kilometres long and includes 16 stations. The first train will depart at 9 am, while the last train will operate at 7 pm.

Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes, with more than 80 trips scheduled daily.

Officials said the expanded service marked an important step towards developing a wider and more sustainable public transport network in Indore.

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Cashless ticketing available

Passengers will be able to purchase tickets through the MPMRCL mobile application. The Automatic Fare Collection system will support payments through UPI, QR codes, e-wallets and other digital options.

Passengers purchasing return tickets will receive a 5% discount, while groups will be offered a 10% discount.

Eligible e-wallet recharges made through the mobile application will attract bonuses ranging from 8% to 15%. A maximum bonus of 15% will be offered on recharges between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000.

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