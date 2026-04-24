MP'S Nepanagar Mill Produces 310 Tonnes In Three Days | FP Photos

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Asia’s first newsprint mill, Nepa Limited, has marked a strong comeback as Machine Number 1 produced 310 metric tonnes of paper in three days. CMD Naresh Singh flagged off the loaded trucks, marking a key milestone for the historic facility.

Production figures showed steady growth over the three days, with 53 metric tonnes on April 21, 119 metric tonnes on April 22 and 138 metric tonnes on April 23.

The Nepa mill had remained shut for a long period before Naresh Singh conducted trial runs on the paper machine one month ago. The mill had earlier resumed operations in 2022 after a comprehensive revitalisation costing approximately Rs 469 crore, but production stalled shortly after. The facility has now successfully restarted the paper production process.

With Machine Number 1 running smoothly, preparations are underway to commission Machine Number 2. Once both machines become operational, the mill’s output capacity is expected to rise significantly, strengthening its position in the newsprint sector.

The restart of Nepa Limited is being seen as a major achievement for the region, raising hopes of renewed employment and economic activity. The flagging off of trucks by Naresh Singh reflects the importance of this development for the mill and its workers.