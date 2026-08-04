MP's Neemuch Team Finishes Runner-Up At CBSE U-19 State Basketball Tournament In Bhopal | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The basketball team of Gyanoday International School secured the runners-up position at the CBSE Under-19 state basketball tournament held in Bhopal from July 30 to Aug 2.

Representing Neemuch district, the team competed against schools from across the state in the tournament organised by the Madhya Pradesh CBSE Board.

Neemuch began its campaign with a convincing 32-10 victory over Army School, Mhow, followed by a 30-0 win against Delhi Public School, Bhopal.

The team continued its impressive run by defeating Satya Sai Public School, Indore, 35-6 in the quarter-final. It then booked a place in the final with a 53-24 victory over Mount Fortex School, Bhopal, in the semi-final.

In the title clash, ITM Global School, Gwalior, defeated Neemuch 42-25, leaving Gyanoday International School with the runners-up trophy.

Divyal Yadav was named the tournament's 'Best Defender', adding another achievement for the district.

The 10-member squad included captain Divyal Yadav, Saloni Diwan, Gauranshi Sharma, Aarna Kalyani, Navya Chaurasia, Ishana Saini, Kritika Prajapati, Aaradhya Bairagi, Kanak and Kavisha Lasod.

All players train at the Invention Basketball Academy under coaches Satyendra Pal Singh and the late Kishan Pal Singh. Academy official Kamal Singh Chundawat and others congratulated the team and wished the players continued success.