MP's Neemuch Students Give Tearful Farewell To Teacher Retiring After 28 Years | FP photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional farewell unfolded at Primary School, Vijayatlai, under the Jhantala complex in Singoli tehsil as teacher Babulal Turangaria retired after 28 years of service.

Hundreds of students surrounded him, pleading, "Sir, we won't let you go home," while many clung to his feet in tears.

According to students and staff, Turangaria was known for his simplicity and dedication. He often provided books, notebooks, pens and other study materials to financially challenged students at his own expense.

His journey, from his first appointment to retirement at the same school, was described as unique and historic.

Turangaria began his teaching career at the school on April 1, 1998, and retired from government service on July 31.

Teachers, parents and villagers present at the school became emotional on witnessing the outpouring of affection from the students.

Turangaria consoled the children, embraced them and blessed them with a bright future before they calmed down and bid him farewell.

The school principal, teachers, public representatives, villagers, alumni and parents attended the farewell in large numbers. They honoured Turangaria with a shawl, shrifal, memento and garland in recognition of his dedicated service.