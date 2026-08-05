MP's Neemuch Sees 200+ Athletes Rally To Protect Historic Sports Ground | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 players, athletes, coaches, parents and sports enthusiasts joined the "Thali-Tali Jan-Jagaran Abhiyan" on Wednesday evening as the Maidan Bachao Samiti intensified its campaign to save the city's historic sports ground.

The rally started from the Higher Secondary School ground and passed through Sabji Mandi Square, Fountain Square and Kamal Chowk.

Participants beat plates and spoons, raised slogans and used drums and electronic microphones to spread awareness. Traffic slowed at several intersections as residents gathered to support the campaign.

Participants raised the slogan, "If the field survives, the game will survive; if the game survives, the future will survive," stressing the ground's importance for sports and aspiring athletes.

Traders, social workers, social organisations and locals supported the campaign. Through electronic microphones, participants appealed to citizens to protect the ground for future generations.

Maidan Bachao Samiti member Kirti Pancholi said the movement aimed to protect athletes' future and preserve the city's sporting heritage.

Athletes Kusum Bhati and Urvashi said the ground was vital for preparing for physical recruitment examinations and careers in the defence services, police and other government services.

The committee said it would expand the movement if the authorities failed to take a positive decision considering the sentiments of players and citizens.