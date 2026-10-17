MP's Neemuch Nagda Community Accuses BJP District Minister Of Land Grabbing, Stages Protest Outside SP Office | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over inherited agricultural land in Hingoriya village of the Neemuch district escalated as members of the Nagda community and villagers staged a protest at the SP Office.

The protesters accused BJP district minister Roshan Verma and his associates of attempting to forcibly occupy the land, assaulting a villager, and abusing him.

The protesters staged a sit-in, raised slogans, and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Superintendent of Police.

ASP Hemlata Agarwal received the memorandum, while the protesters also approached Member of Legislative Assembly Dilip Singh Parihar to demand impartial action.

According to the memorandum, the disputed land, measuring 0.219 hectares under survey number 64, belongs to Manish, son of Chandrashekhar, and was acquired through a will.

The applicants claimed that their family had possessed the land for approximately 25 years and that the matter was pending in court.

The memorandum alleged that Verma arrived at the site with 100 to 150 people and assaulted Manish.

The applicants also alleged that their complaint was not registered at Baghana police station and claimed that some family members were detained.

The protesters demanded security for the family and an impartial investigation into the land dispute, alleged assault, and police action. The allegations remain unverified, and the police official response was awaited.