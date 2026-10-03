MP’s Neemuch Municipality Reclaims Govt Land Worth ₹500 Crore, Removes Encroachments From 4 Lakh Sq Ft | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Municipality on Saturday freed around 4 lakh square feet of government land on Ambedkar Road from encroachment and unauthorised construction and took possession of it under the direction of Collector Himanshu Chandra.

According to the administration, the land is valued at about Rs 145 crore under government guidelines, while its market value is estimated at around Rs 500 crore. A municipal ownership board was installed at the site after the action.

The land had been allotted for a hostel, but commercial activities were allegedly being carried out there.

The municipality issued a notice on Nov 6, 2020, which Kalidas Shikshan Samiti challenged in the Civil Judge Court. A stay was granted in favour of the committee.

Neemuch Municipality later filed Appeal No. 25/2025 in the District Court, which accepted the appeal and passed an order in the municipality's favour on Sept 24, 2026.

Following the order, the municipality issued another notice on Sept 28 directing removal of unauthorised structures. As these were not removed within the stipulated period, municipal teams cleared the site on Saturday.

Municipal teams also removed illegal huts at the rear of the land and unauthorised construction around shops on Ambedkar Road.

The action was carried out with municipal, revenue and police officials, including additional collector BL Klesh, deputy collector Chandra Singh Dharve, SDM Parag Jain, chief municipal officer Durga Bamnia and SP Rajesh Vyas.