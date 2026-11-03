MP’s Neemuch MPIDC To Develop Disputed 4.26 Hectares Into Green Belt, Swaraj Industries To Get Alternative Land | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) executive engineer P Singh inspected Neemuch Industrial Area on Tuesday amid controversy over trees and plants on land allotted to Swaraj Industries.

During the inspection, officials found that Swaraj Industries had applied to surrender the disputed 4.26 hectares to MPIDC.

The authority will develop the land as a green belt, while separate land will be allotted to the company for industrial operations.

Singh said no incident of tree cutting was found during the on-site inspection. He also reviewed development works, electricity, water, sanitation and problems faced by industrial units.

Swaraj Shooting Industries and Krishna Industries were also inspected, and arrangements at both units were found satisfactory.

15.24 hectares allotted

Singh said the Madhya Pradesh government had allotted 15.24 hectares to MPIDC for industrial purposes. A dispute over trees and plants arose on 4.26 hectares allotted to Swaraj Shooting Industries.

Collector Himanshu Chandra had instructed officials to ensure that trees and plants were not harmed. The company has applied to return the disputed land.

Dhanuka Biotech land under scrutiny

Singh said the issue of grazing land concerning proposed allotment to Dhanuka Biotech would also be investigated. A decision would be taken only after investigation and completion of the regulatory process.