 MP's Neemuch Land Dispute Escalates As FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Roshan Verma, Five Others Over Assault Allegations
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MP's Neemuch Land Dispute Escalates As FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Roshan Verma, Five Others Over Assault Allegations

Baghana police in MP's Neemuch registered an FIR against BJP leader Roshan Verma and five others over alleged assault, abuse and intimidation linked to a Hingoriya Phatak land dispute. Both sides have levelled accusations, including assault and attempted land grabbing. Police are investigating the rival allegations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
MP's Neemuch Land Dispute Escalates As FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Roshan Verma, Five Others Over Assault Allegations
MP's Neemuch Land Dispute Escalates As FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Roshan Verma, Five Others Over Assault Allegations | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Baghana police registered an FIR against six people, including BJP leader Roshan Verma, following allegations of assault, abuse and intimidation linked to a land dispute near Hingoriya Phatak.

The case was registered on Oct 26 under sections 115(2), 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS. Roshan Verma, Naveen Verma, Sandeep Verma, Mohit Goyal, Divya Prakash Goyal and Rakesh Salvi have been named in the FIR.

The complaint relates to an incident on Oct 16. The complainant alleged that verbal abuse, physical assault and threats occurred during the dispute and that his brother-in-law Jitendra was also assaulted.

Earlier, Roshan Verma had alleged that he and five associates were attacked while inspecting agricultural land near Hingoriya Phatak.

He claimed that 10 to 15 people surrounded them and attacked them with sticks and stones, and that shots were fired. Initial reports said six people were injured, following which police registered a case against members of the other side.

The Nagda Community later alleged that Verma and his associates attempted to forcibly seize land that they claimed had been bequeathed to them through a will.

On Oct 17, members of the Nagda community and villagers submitted a memorandum to the SP seeking an impartial investigation. Police are investigating allegations made by both sides.

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