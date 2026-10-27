Indore Residents Wasting Water To Face Fines, Motors To Be Seized As IMC Plans Drinking Water Points In All 85 Wards Ahead Of Summer | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents wasting water will face fines, while motors used to draw water directly from taps will be seized if violations continue, as the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) prepares to tackle a possible summer water crisis amid lower rainfall this year.

The civic body will launch a citywide drive to curb water wastage and improve water distribution. It also plans to remove illegal encroachments on government borewells and establish at least one drinking water point ('pyau') in each of the city's 85 wards.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at the Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma Bablu, additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and other officials attended the meeting. Discussions focused on water supply, conservation measures and preparations to address potential shortages during summer.

Awareness drive before penalties

To prevent water wastage, the civic body will launch a door-to-door awareness campaign with the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Residents will be encouraged to install taps on water connections and prevent water from flowing unnecessarily.

The campaign will also discourage the use of drinking water for washing vehicles and other non-essential purposes.

Officials will initially counsel residents found wasting water. Those who continue to violate the guidelines despite three to four rounds of counselling will face fines.

Similarly, residents using motors to draw water directly from taps will first be warned, and their motors will be seized if they continue the practice.

Government borewells to be freed from encroachments

The IMC will identify government borewells under illegal occupation and take steps to remove the encroachments. Officials will also explore the possibility of laying water supply pipelines from these borewells to provide water to more households.

Areas that repeatedly face water shortages will be identified, and separate action plans will be prepared to address their specific needs.

As part of its summer preparedness measures, the civic body will identify suitable locations for at least one drinking water point in each of the 85 municipal wards. Locations for constructing new hydrants near lakes will also be identified to improve water access and distribution.