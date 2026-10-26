Gujarat Police Arrest Indore Man Wanted In Surat Cyber Fraud Case; Fake SIM Cards, Mule Bank Accounts Under Investigation | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gujarat Police arrested a man wanted in a cyber fraud case registered in Surat district, police said on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, Mayank Jain, a resident of the Nipania area of the city, was arrested during a joint operation. Kadodara police station in Surat Rural district registered a case of cyber fraud under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, the police had seized a large number of fake SIM cards and mule bank accounts from the prime suspect. The police were searching for other suspects allegedly involved in the case.

A team from Kadodara police station reached Indore to trace the on-the-run suspect. With help from city police, the team arrested Jain and handed him over to the Gujarat Police for further legal action.

Man held with MD drugs worth Rs 1.20 lakh

A man was arrested with MD drugs worth around Rs 1.20 lakh by the crime branch from Kila Maidan Road, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Shyam Bairagi of Chhatripura area, was arrested during a search for suspicious persons. The team spotted him sitting on a motorcycle and caught him. During a search of the bag, the team recovered the drugs from it.

A case has been registered against him under Section 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are questioning him to identify the source of the drugs and trace the alleged supply network.

Photographer arrested with over 4 kg of ganja

The crime branch arrested a 24-year-old man with over 4 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 41,000, near the public toilet at Rajkumar Mill.

The suspect, identified as Uday Dagla alias Monu of the Tukoganj area, was allegedly carrying a plastic sack when the police noticed his suspicious behaviour.

Police detained him and recovered the contraband during a search. Police registered a case against him under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act. Police are questioning him to establish the source of the ganja and identify others allegedly involved in its supply.