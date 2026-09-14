 MP’s Neemuch Ganesh Idol Artisan Goes Missing Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Organisers Anxious Over Pre-Booked Murtis
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MP’s Neemuch Ganesh Idol Artisan Goes Missing Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Organisers Anxious Over Pre-Booked Murtis

Ganesh idol artisan Govind Pal has gone missing from his workshop in MP’s Neemuch ahead of Ganeshotsav, leaving organisers worried about their pre-booked idols. Dozens of murtis, some unfinished, remain at the workshop. Police are trying to trace Pal amid unconfirmed claims of a dispute and allegations involving advance payments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
MP’s Neemuch Ganesh Idol Artisan Goes Missing Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Organisers Anxious Over Pre-Booked Murtis
MP’s Neemuch Ganesh Idol Artisan Goes Missing Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Organisers Anxious Over Pre-Booked Murtis | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh idol artisan Govind Pal has gone missing under suspicious circumstances from his workshop near D-Mart on Mhow Road, triggering concern among organisers awaiting their pre-booked idols ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Pal crafted idols on a rented plot under Neemuch Cantt police station limits. Organisers from Neemuch, Nathdwara and Bhilwara gathered at the workshop on Sunday morning after learning about his disappearance. Police reached the spot and managed the situation.

Some organisers claimed a dispute occurred on Saturday night between Pal, his staff and organisers of a Ganesh 'pandal' from Bhilwara.

Rumours of a physical altercation also surfaced, following which Pal and his associates allegedly left the premises. Police have not officially confirmed the altercation.

Some organisers also alleged that Pal had collected advance payments for idol orders and left without completing them. Police are investigating the allegations.

Dozens of Ganesh idols of different sizes remain at the workshop, with several requiring finishing and painting. Organisers are worried about receiving them before installation.

Cantt police station in-charge Saurabh Sharma confirmed receiving information about Pal's disappearance. Police are trying to locate him through his mobile number and other contacts.

Organisers whose idols are complete are collecting them after providing their details.

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