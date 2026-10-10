MP's Neemuch Completes Division's First Swamitva Yojana Property Registry In Balaganj, Over 1.25 Lakh Beneficiaries Listed | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district has taken a key step towards documenting rural property rights, with the first registration under the 'Swamitva Yojana' completed at Balaganj village in Manasa tehsil.

Acting on Collector Himanshu Chandra's orders and under Manasa SDM Mayuri Jok's direction, tehsildar Ajendranath Prajapati completed the registration. It is being described as the first such registration under the scheme in the division.

According to available data, Neemuch district has 1,03,827 plots and 1,25,607 beneficiaries registered under the scheme across seven tehsils. Registration proceedings have been initiated in 176 cases. Two cases have reached the 'patwari' verification stage, while one has been completed.

Manasa has the highest number of initiated cases at 46, with 32,146 plots and 37,635 beneficiaries registered. Jawad has 16,823 plots and 20,739 beneficiaries, with 33 cases initiated.

Neemuch tehsil has 16,575 plots and 20,309 beneficiaries, with 21 cases underway, while Neemuch city has 3,643 plots and 4,423 beneficiaries and 29 cases initiated.

Jiran has 13,385 plots and 16,605 beneficiaries with 23 cases, Rampura 8,288 plots and 10,252 beneficiaries with 19 cases, and Singoli 12,967 plots and 15,644 beneficiaries with five cases.

The scheme aims to provide rural residents legal records of property ownership, helping facilitate property transfers and other legal matters. The Balaganj registration is expected to accelerate further verification and registration of eligible beneficiaries.