MP’s Neemuch Braces For Summer Water Crisis As Main Dam Runs Low, 3 MCM Extra Water Reserved | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Scanty rainfall has raised fears of a drinking water crisis in Neemuch this summer, but the municipality said that it has reserved extra water and will not let a shortage occur. Shri Sitaram Jaju Sagar Dam, the city's main source, holds only 16 feet of water against its 21-foot capacity.

To prepare, the municipality has reserved an additional 3 million cubic metres (MCM) of water from Shivaji Sagar Dam.

Waterworks (Jalkal) Committee chairperson Chhaya Jaiswal said the water resources department will have to be paid about Rs 20.70 lakh for the extra supply, of which roughly Rs 10.35 lakh will fall on the municipality as an added burden.

Dam in-charge Suresh Pawar said the Harkiyakhal Dam currently has 16.1 feet of water. About 15 million litres per day (MLD) is supplied to the city regularly and the demand is expected to rise to around 17 MLD in summer.

Supply is cut off when the dam level reaches 6 feet. As alternatives, about 25 tanks, 190 hand pumps and 30 to 40 municipal wells are being prepared.

Notably, the water is currently distributed on alternate days. If levels fall and consumption rises, the gap between supplies may increase.

The municipality also plans an additional water tank in the Haat Maidan area to ease distribution in low-lying settlements. If needed, nearby wells and tube wells may be acquired and water supplied by tankers.

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