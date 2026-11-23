62 Houses Demolished In Indore's Krishnabagh Colony Over Land Dispute, 19 Residents Get High Court Relief | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out a demolition drive in Krishnabagh Colony, located in the MR-10 area, on Monday, removing 62 houses following a long-standing land dispute. A joint team of the district administration, police and municipal corporation reached the locality with bulldozers at around 7 am and carried out the eviction action.

The demolition drive was conducted on 0.720 hectares of land registered under Survey Number 66/2(A) in Khajrana village. The land has been at the centre of a dispute between Shriram Builders and the residents since 2003. The matter has been contested at various levels, from the Tehsildar's office to the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | District administration begins demolition of 42 allegedly illegal constructions in Krishna Bagh Colony following a High Court order in a land dispute. https://t.co/02l6rbyoIN — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

19 Residents Get Interim Relief From High Court

Before the demolition, a division bench of the High Court on Friday granted interim relief to 19 residents, including Jagdish Kumawat, and directed that they should not be evicted for the time being.

Following the court's order, the demolition of the remaining 62 houses proceeded, as the eviction orders against these residents had already attained finality.

#WATCH इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश: ज़मीन विवाद मामले में हाई कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद, ज़िला प्रशासन ने कृष्ण बाग कॉलोनी में कथित तौर पर अवैध रूप से किए गए 42 निर्माणों को गिराने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इस दौरान मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है। https://t.co/C7tnva0LPF — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 23, 2026

Read Also MP High Court Orders Removal Of Encroachments From Indore's Khajrana Land Within 30 Days

Demolition Drive Delayed Twice Due to Police Shortage

The demolition action in Krishnabagh Colony had earlier been scheduled for November 16 and 17 but was postponed due to the unavailability of adequate police personnel. The drive could not be carried out on November 18 and 19 either.

The administration subsequently arranged police deployment and launched the demolition operation on Monday morning. The action triggered activity and concern among residents of the colony as municipal teams proceeded with the eviction.

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