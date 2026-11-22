MP’s Nagda Faces Twin Water Crisis As Dam Reserves May Last Just 47 Days, Chambal River Turns Red | FP photo

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply to Nagda-Khachrod's population of 2 to 2.5 lakh and industrial units faces a challenge ahead of summer, with Nayan dams holding 236.44 MCFT against daily withdrawals of approximately 5 MCFT.

According to Grasim Industries' recent data, Nayan Dam No 1 holds 187.57 MCFT and Dam No 2 holds 48.87 MCFT. Five pumping stations drawing from Dam No 1 serve Nagda, Khachrod, Railways, Jal Nigam and industries.

At current withdrawal levels, the combined reserves could last approximately 47 days without alternative supplies.

Water inflow from Amlawad Bika and Piploda dams remains blocked. Their gates have been closed since Oct 13 and Nov 11, 2026, respectively. Amlawad Bika holds 82.01 MCFT, while Piploda contains 67.17 MCFT. Jalwal reservoir reportedly holds 75 MCFT and Takravada reservoir 55 MCFT.

Coordinated water budgeting, conservation, industrial wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge have been suggested to safeguard supplies.

Chambal pollution raises concerns

Meanwhile, the Chambal River reportedly turned red near Chamunda Mata Temple, with dead fish spotted.

Complaints by locals allege that tanker operators and chemical waste traders dump waste acids and chemicals brought from Meghnagar, Gujarat and Maharashtra into local drains and land.

Dead fish reportedly disappeared before Pollution Control Department inspections, raising questions about their removal, claimed by locals. Their disappearance remains unexplained.

Residents have demanded scientific water-quality testing, identification of pollution sources and accountability. Nagda SDM Ranjana Patidar said, “If information about the matter is received, strict action will be taken against the concerned people.”

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