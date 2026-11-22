Indore Metro MD Orders Speedy Completion Of Shaheed Baghicha, Khajrana Works Ahead Of Simhastha; Reviews Airport Tunnelling And Safety Arrangements | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya has directed officials and construction agencies to expedite pending elevated metro works at Shaheed Baghicha and Khajrana, ensuring their completion within the stipulated timelines.

During a three-hour inspection on Saturday morning, he also reviewed underground construction and stressed timely execution of the project in view of the upcoming Simhastha.

Starting his inspection at 6 am, Chaitanya reviewed construction progress, quality standards and safety arrangements across elevated and underground sections. He instructed agencies to prioritise the remaining work at Shaheed Smarak Park and Khajrana, strengthen regular monitoring and make effective use of available resources.

At the airport, he inspected the progress of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) Narmada and Saraswati and reviewed technical and civil works related to underground tunnelling. He directed officials to strictly adhere to technical specifications and safety standards at every stage.

He also asked officials to coordinate with other departments to resolve pending issues and remove construction bottlenecks without delay.

With festivals approaching, he instructed contractors to ensure proper barricading, signboards, safe pedestrian movement and traffic management around construction sites, keeping public convenience and safety paramount.

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