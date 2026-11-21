Indore Drug Crackdown: Six Arrested In Five Cases, 51.52 Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized; ₹10,000 Reward Fugitive Nabbed | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested six people in five separate operations against drug trafficking, seizing 51.52 grams of brown sugar. Those arrested included two suspected drug suppliers, one of whom was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000.

Juni Indore police arrested Ashish Saini, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, with 17 grams of brown sugar near Manikbagh Bridge on Nov 19. Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rajendra Nagar police arrested Hemant Chaudhary of Rau and Manoj Thakur of Pigdambar with 22 grams of brown sugar. Police also seized two mobile phones and a motorcycle allegedly used in drug trafficking.

Hira Nagar police arrested Ravi of Avantika Nagar with 12.52 grams of brown sugar in the Shakkarkhedi-Bhangarh area.

In another operation, the Crime Branch arrested Naveen, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan, for his suspected involvement in supplying MD drugs. His name surfaced during an investigation following the arrest of Tofiq Khan, who was caught with 13.08 grams of MD drugs near Polo Ground a few days ago.

In a separate case, the Crime Branch arrested Bhaiyu alias Shamsher Khan of Ratlam district. He was carrying a reward of Rs10,000 and had been absconding since the arrest of Naveed and Mumtaz in May. Police had seized 159 grams of MD drugs and 990 grams of poppy husk from the two suspects.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!