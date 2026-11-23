MP’s Meghnagar Sees Waterlogging On ₹423 Crore Ratlam-Jhabua Highway As Pipeline Leaks Beneath Newly Built Road | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A drinking water pipeline beneath a newly constructed cement concrete road in Meghnagar has developed leaks, flooding a section of the Ratlam-Jhabua State Highway and wasting thousands of litres of water.

As the pipeline was not shifted before road construction, repairs will now require cutting open the newly built road. The incident has raised questions over planning and coordination in the Rs 423.05-crore highway project.

The pipeline belonging to the Meghnagar Municipal Council passes beneath the road near Sai Square, where the cement concrete stretch was constructed before Diwali.

Leakage during water supply on Friday and Sunday flooded the highway, affecting water pressure and supply in the area.

Municipal council sub-engineer Suresh Ganawa said an estimate of Rs 40 lakh for shifting approximately 1.5 km of pipeline had been submitted to the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), but approval was still pending.

The department has been informed about the leakage, and the issue was also raised during Monday's TL meeting.

Meanwhile, the road's construction quality has also come under scrutiny, with gravel turning loose and cracks appearing at several places within weeks of construction.

The 99.82-km Ratlam-Jhabua Highway is being upgraded into a two-lane road with paved shoulders by MPRDC. Haryana-based Hardik Construction Company has been awarded the contract, which includes five years of maintenance.

Questions have also been raised over the role of the third-party inspection agency responsible for monitoring construction quality.

MPRDC assistant general manager (AGM) Ramgopal Hatila could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.

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