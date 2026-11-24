MP’s Mandsaur Shocker! Woman’s Body Taken 1.5 Km On Handcart After Four-Hour Wait For Ambulance | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A body of an unidentified woman, who died after being hit by a train, was shifted from the Mandsaur railway station to the district hospital on a handcart for nearly 1.5 kilometres after the Government Railway Police (GRP) failed to arrange an ambulance for nearly four hours in Mandsaur on Sunday.

After receiving information about the accident, GRP personnel reached the spot and attempted to shift the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

They contacted the 108 ambulance service several times, but no ambulance arrived. The police also informed the 112 helpline, but to no avail.

The GRP then tried to arrange an auto-rickshaw to transport the body, but that effort also failed. After waiting for nearly four hours, social worker Shantilal came forward and helped shift the body to the hospital on a handcart.

Body kept in mortuary freezer

Neemuch GRP inspector Mamta Alawa said the police had tried to arrange an auto-rickshaw but could not manage one, forcing them to use a handcart.

The woman's identity has not yet been established and her body has been kept in the district hospital mortuary freezer. Alawa, who also holds charge of Mandsaur GRP, said efforts were underway to identify the woman.

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