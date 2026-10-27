MP's Mandsaur School Vehicle Crashes Into Tree, Seven Children And Driver Injured; All Out Of Danger | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven children and the driver were injured after a private school vehicle carrying students from Rinda village lost control and crashed into a babul tree between Bediya Khedi and Luhari in Mandsaur district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police control room, the accident occurred in the Afzalpur police station area. The injured children and driver were taken to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

SDOP Girish Jejurkar and police station in-charge Vikas Gehlot reached the accident site and initiated necessary action. They later visited the district hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and review their treatment.

Additional collector Ekta Jaiswal also visited the hospital and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Jaiswal said the driver and the children were receiving medical care and that all of them were reported to be out of danger.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot following the accident and monitored the situation. Further details about the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

MP Sudhir Gupta attends 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Mandsaur-Jaora MP Sudhir Gupta participated in the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The theme of this year's forum is "Empowering Parliaments for People-Centric Development". Discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary institutions, artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, reforms in global governance and sustainable development.

Addressing the forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the importance of dialogue, mutual trust and parliamentary cooperation in addressing global challenges.

He said parliaments, besides making laws, play an important role in serving public interest, ensuring accountability and extending development benefits to ordinary citizens.

Gupta, who also chairs a parliamentary standing committee, participated in the forum, which focused on international parliamentary dialogue and people-centric development.