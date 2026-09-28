MP’s Mandsaur Sarpanch, Husband Caught Allegedly Taking ₹3,500 Bribe In EOW Trap | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Ujjain, on Monday caught Daloda gram panchayat sarpanch Durga Kaithwas and her husband and sarpanch representative Anil Kaithwas allegedly accepting a Rs 3,500 bribe. A case has been registered following the trap operation.

According to the EOW, complainant Vikram Singh of Muvala had approached the Superintendent of police, EOW Ujjain, Samar Verma.

He alleged that Rs 5,000 was being demanded for issuing a panchayat certificate required for construction permission and submission to a bank for obtaining a loan.

During verification, the bribe amount was negotiated at Rs 4,000. Of this, Rs 500 had allegedly been paid in advance, while the remaining Rs 3,500 was to be paid on Monday.

The EOW team subsequently caught Durga Kaithwas and Anil Kaithwas allegedly accepting the remaining amount inside the Daloda gram panchayat office.

The trap team included DSP Ramniwas Yadav, inspectors Reema Yadav and Arjun Malviya, sub-inspector Ashok Rao and other personnel.