 MP's Mandsaur Police Reshuffle Personnel Over Staff Complaints; SP Vows Discipline
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP's Mandsaur Police Reshuffle Personnel Over Staff Complaints; SP Vows Discipline

MP's Mandsaur Police Reshuffle Personnel Over Staff Complaints; SP Vows Discipline

A major reshuffle was carried out in the Mandsaur police force, with several personnel attached to the police line and others transferred to new postings. The action follows repeated complaints against staff members. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said strict disciplinary measures will continue to ensure better law and order and accountability in the district.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
MP's Mandsaur Police Reshuffle Personnel Over Staff Complaints; SP Vows Discipline | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major reshuffle was carried out in the Mandsaur police department on Saturday, with three personnel attached to the police line and eight others transferred to new postings.

The action follows repeated complaints against certain staff members. Constable Mohit Pawar of Kotwali police station was attached to the police line. Acting head constable Harish Yadav and constable Gopal Krishna from Daloda police station were also line attached as part of disciplinary action.

Under the reshuffle, six personnel posted at the police line have been assigned new duties at Sitamau police station. These include acting assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Purohit, acting head constable Pankaj Sehat Tomar and constables Rakesh Rathore, Govind Salvi, Shantilal Patidar and Suresh Kumawat.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
article-image

Constable Hariom Patidar has been transferred from Suwasra to Piplia Mandi police station, while constable Bhupendra Singh has been shifted from Garoth to Piplia Mandi.

SP Vinod Kumar Meena said such measures will continue to maintain discipline and ensure effective law and order in the district.

Follow us on