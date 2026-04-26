MP's Mandsaur Police Reshuffle Personnel Over Staff Complaints; SP Vows Discipline | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major reshuffle was carried out in the Mandsaur police department on Saturday, with three personnel attached to the police line and eight others transferred to new postings.

The action follows repeated complaints against certain staff members. Constable Mohit Pawar of Kotwali police station was attached to the police line. Acting head constable Harish Yadav and constable Gopal Krishna from Daloda police station were also line attached as part of disciplinary action.

Under the reshuffle, six personnel posted at the police line have been assigned new duties at Sitamau police station. These include acting assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Purohit, acting head constable Pankaj Sehat Tomar and constables Rakesh Rathore, Govind Salvi, Shantilal Patidar and Suresh Kumawat.

Constable Hariom Patidar has been transferred from Suwasra to Piplia Mandi police station, while constable Bhupendra Singh has been shifted from Garoth to Piplia Mandi.

SP Vinod Kumar Meena said such measures will continue to maintain discipline and ensure effective law and order in the district.