MP’s Mandsaur Opium Farmers Seek Early Policy, Demand ₹50,000 Per Kg Procurement Price | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and opium-producing farmers submitted a memorandum to district opium officer Atanu Chatterjee on Monday, addressed to the Narcotics Commissioner, demanding early announcement of the opium policy for the new season and resolution of farmers’ pending issues.

The delegation, led by Pradesh Congress secretary Parshuram Sisodia, included district Congress general secretary Anil Sharma, Janpad member Shyamlal Malviya Chawali, Congress leader Dinesh Gupta Kachariya, Anil Mulasiya, Raju Gurjar, former Harsol sarpanch Rajmal Tailor and farmers.

The memorandum stated that the delay in announcing the policy was creating uncertainty among opium growers.

Farmers said opium-poppy sowing generally takes place between October and early November, and further delay could affect cultivation and production.

They also expressed concern over water availability during the crop’s later stages due to low rainfall in the region.

The delegation demanded restoration of previously cancelled licences, continuation of the traditional lancing system and issuance of licences without reducing the average morphine requirement. It also sought immediate transfer of live licences among family members with mutual consent.

Sisodia demanded that the government procurement price of opium be increased to Rs 50,000 per kg. Chatterjee said the memorandum would be forwarded to the Narcotics Commissioner.