Indore RE-2 Road Project Gains Pace As Commissioner Reviews Construction, Family Relocation Plan | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Sunday inspected ongoing Master Plan road works, including the under-construction RE-2 road between Bhuritekri and Nayta Mundla, and reviewed plans to relocate families living along the proposed alignment.

Singhal assessed construction progress, site arrangements and issues delaying the project.

He also visited settlements in Bicholi Kakad, Shiv Nagar and Shiv Darshan Nagar that are obstructing the road alignment.

He directed officials to complete the relocation process as per rules and through proper coordination to avoid further delays.

He also asked them to ensure basic amenities for affected families during shifting.

Additional Commissioners Akash Singh, Prakhar Singh and Abhay Rajangaonkar, along with executive and assistant engineers, accompanied him.

Singhal later inspected the Nilgiri residential complex at Sanawadia, developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The complex has been earmarked for families displaced by the RE-2 project.

He reviewed the availability of housing units and civic amenities and directed officials to complete all arrangements before shifting residents.