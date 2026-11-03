MP’s Mandsaur Congress Forms Human Chain Over SHO Dilip Puri’s Death, Demands Crackdown On Liquor Mafia | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Congress Committee formed a human chain at Gandhi Square on Tuesday to protest the death of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri and alleged growing activities of liquor, sand, mineral and drug mafias.

Puri was killed after being run over by a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor in Dewas district.

District Congress Committee president Mahendra Singh Gurjar and MLA Vipin Jain joined party workers in demanding strict action and better law and order.

Gurjar alleged that mafia activities were increasing despite Chief Minister Mohan Yadav holding the Home portfolio and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda being excise minister. He also referred to deaths linked to toxic liquor and alleged links of people from Mandsaur district with an MD drug network.

Jain demanded an immediate curb on illegal liquor trade and stronger protection for police personnel.

Congress workers also sought action against liquor, sand, mineral and drug mafias and safer conditions for citizens and police. The programme concluded with a tribute to Dilip Puri and two minutes’ silence.

Liquor policy draws Congress protest at Ghanta Ghar

KHANDWA: Congress workers staged a protest at Ghanta Ghar in Khandwa on Tuesday against the state government's liquor policy and the alleged growing influence of the liquor mafia. The demonstration began at 10.30 am following a call by the state Congress leadership.

District Congress spokesperson Premanshu Jain said the party had accused the government of allowing the illegal liquor trade to expand under political patronage. Protesters demanded strict action against those involved in the trade.

Senior Congress leader Dr Munish Mishra referred to the killing of Khandwa Kotwali TI Dilip Puri, alleging that the incident exposed serious concerns about law and order. He also termed the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and the job assurance announced for the officer's family inadequate.

Senior leader Amitabh Mandloi demanded an impartial investigation into allegations of protection for the liquor trade. Block Congress president Vishal Jain also condemned the incident and called for action against the liquor mafia.

Congress leaders demanded a review of the liquor policy, strict enforcement against illegal trade and measures to ensure public safety.