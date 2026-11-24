MP’s Mandleshwar Turns Into Sea Of Lights As 51,000 Diyas Illuminate Narmada Ghat On Baikunth Chaturdashi | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The banks of the Narmada River at Mandleshwar were lit by 51,000 lamps on Monday evening as the sixth 'Deepotsav' was held on Baikunth Chaturdashi. The lamps were lit together at 7 pm at Narmada Ghat, drawing large crowds from the city and surrounding villages.

The event ended with a grand 'maha aarti', fireworks and 'mahaprasad', held in the presence of revered saints.

The programme began with a free health camp from 5 pm to 8 pm at the ghat, organised with Sujash Hospital. Specialist doctors examined and treated patients for cold, cough, fever, diabetes, skin diseases, bone and joint problems, back pain, hernia, stones and appendix.

After the 'maha aarti' of Maa Narmada, the Deepotsav Organising Committee welcomed saints with shawls and coconuts, including Sant Vijay Das Maharaj (Gulavad Wale), Dwarka Das Bapuji, Thakur Ramdas Maharaj, Pandit Shyam Sundar Maharaj, Pandit Pankaj Mehta and Acharya Pandit Dilip Sohni. Devotees then floated lamps on the river as fireworks lit the sky.

The main attraction was artistic figures made from the 51,000 lamps by local artist Dinesh Khede with the city's boys and girls.

They included replicas of the 12 'Jyotirlingas', six major Hindu symbols, a map of undivided India, the Shri Ram temple, Adi Guru Shankaracharya and Saint Ravidas.

A cultural evening followed, with students from the city's private schools performing. The committee honoured the children with mementoes.

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