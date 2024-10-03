MP's Mandleshwar Forest Department Unveils Nagar Van As Model For Eco-Tourism

FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In an exciting development for tourism in the Nimar region, the forest department has unveiled a new tourist destination known as Nagar Van, located in the picturesque Ladvi forest. This initiative aims to promote eco-tourism while providing visitors with a unique blend of adventure and relaxation amidst nature.

The Nagar Van project encompasses six spots within the Khargone and Barwah forests, showcasing the department’s commitment to enhancing local tourism. The Nagar Van project, part of the Eco-Tourism Scheme (Green India Mission), spans approximately 145 hectares across Khargone, Chhoti Kasrawad, Bistan, and Barwah, with an investment of around Rs 5 crore.

Among these developments, the Ladvi Nagar Van stands out as the most beautiful and remarkable of the lot, being touted as the best in Madhya Pradesh by the forest department. Strategically located just five kilometres from the historical tourist city of Maheshwar, which attracts thousands of visitors annually for its stunning fort and ghats adorned with intricate carvings, Nagar Van promises to offer guests a new escape.

The serene surroundings remain lush throughout the year, providing a perfect environment for an array of recreational activities aimed at both children and adults. At the entrance, visitors will be greeted by a zoo-like gate that sets the tone for the adventure awaiting them.

The site features essential amenities, including a map board, ticket counter, and security-bound boundary walls, ensuring a safe and organised experience. With numerous activities planned, tourists will have ample opportunities to engage with nature and enjoy activities such as sunset and sunrise viewing.

Deputy forest divisional officer MS Maurya highlighted that the Nagar Van has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs 55 lakh and that an additional Rs 80 lakh project is underway in Mandleshwar. The remaining funds will be allocated for maintenance over the next five to seven years to ensure the facility remains in top condition for visitors.

Originally planned for inauguration on June 5, 2024 - World Environment Day - the opening of Nagar Van was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, it is now set to launch in October, coinciding with the end of the monsoon season, inviting both local and international tourists to explore this latest addition to Madhya Pradesh’s ecotourism offerings.

As Nagar Van prepares to welcome guests, it represents a significant step in promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation while providing an entertaining retreat that celebrates the natural beauty of the region.

Notably, Nagar Van is designed to be an adventure hub, boasting a plethora of attractions including adventure facilities: Birdwatching tower, meditation centre, lighting fountain pond, arch bridge and pagoda, nakshatra vatika (celestial garden), nine planet forest, zigzag pole wall, tyre climbing and swings, free pole walk and zip line.

