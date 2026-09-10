MP’s Mandleshwar Drone-Led Raid Busts Illegal Liquor Hideouts, Destroys ₹16 Lakh Stock After Sagar Hooch Tragedy | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the hooch tragedy in Sagar that claimed at least 25 lives, the administration and police conducted a major crackdown on illegal liquor in Somakhedi and surrounding forest areas on Wednesday.

The operation began at 6.30 am, with drone cameras used to identify liquor hideouts in dense forests and thickets.

The joint team seized 320 litres of illicit 'hand-bhatti' liquor and destroyed around 15,200 kg of 'mahua lahan', with the total estimated value of liquor and materials placed at around Rs 16 lakh.

The operation was conducted under the directions of principal secretary Amit Rathore, excise commissioner Deepak Saxena, collector Guru Prasad and superintendent of police Ravindra Verma.

Around 100 personnel from the Indore Divisional Excise Flying Squad, Khargone Excise Department and local police participated.

The sensitive Somakhedi area has witnessed attacks on excise and police teams during earlier raids.

Officials therefore used drones to locate concealed sites before launching the early-morning operation.

Officials registered 23 cases under Section 34(1)(a) and (f) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act and arrested eight suspects. Samples were collected before the seized 'mahua lahan' was destroyed.

Police arrest 33 in liquor crackdown

SENDHWA: Barwani police arrested 33 people and registered 33 cases as part of a district-wide crackdown on the illegal manufacture, sale and transportation of liquor.

Acting under the guidance of superintendent of police Padmavilochan Shukla, police teams from various stations conducted simultaneous raids at suspected illegal liquor manufacturing and storage sites across the district.

During the operation, police seized 370.6 litres of illicit liquor valued at around Rs 43,900. They also destroyed 9,100 kg of 'mahua lahan', used for manufacturing illegal liquor, with an estimated value of Rs 9.10 lakh.

Cases have been registered against all 33 suspects under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

Shukla said police were keeping a close watch on people involved in the illegal liquor trade and warned that such activities would not be allowed to flourish.

He added that the crackdown would continue across the district to maintain law and order and protect people from the harmful effects of alcohol and substance abuse.