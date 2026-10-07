MP’s Maheshwar WUA Elections Seven Presidents Elected Unopposed Under Omkareshwar Canal Project | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Presidents of nine Water Users Associations (WUAs) under the Omkareshwar Canal Project were elected in Maheshwar, with seven candidates winning unopposed.

Rakesh Jat won Pipalya Khurd, securing seven votes against Lobhiram Yadav's five. In Bahegaon, Balkrishna Patidar and Nandram Patel received six votes each. Balkrishna was declared winner after a draw of lots.

Mahesh Mukati from Pitamli, Jagdish Patidar from Sulgaon, Narendra Singh Patel from Dhargaon, Virendra Patidar from Thangaon, Surendra Singh Bhatia from Keriyakhedi, Jagdish Singh Chauhan from Jalkota and Ramchandra Patel from Kharadi were elected unopposed.

Virendra won for the second consecutive time. Tehsildar and election officer Kailash Sastya handed election certificates to the winners.

KASRWAD: BJP-supported candidates were elected unopposed as presidents of six water consumer associations under the Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar projects.

BJP district vice-president Mangilal Gadge said Nandram Bihari Yadav was elected from Nimrani, Vikram Jabar Singh Mandloi from Sonkhedi, Bhuwaniram Gawli from Chichlai, Arun Joshi from Amalatha, Panchanan Kushwaha from Bargaon and Bhilgaon No. 13, and Anil Patidar from Jalanpur No 14.

BJP leaders, including district general secretary Prakash Patidar, Gadge, Bunty Tawar, Virendra Pawtawala and mandal president Deepak Patel, welcomed the elected presidents with garlands and raised slogans.