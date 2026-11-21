MP’s Maheshwar Residents Demand Namkeen Factories Be Shifted Out Of Town As Smoke From Short Chimneys Enters Homes | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Smoke from namkeen factories operating in the narrow residential lanes of Ward 7 on Sardar Patel Marg has triggered complaints from residents, prompting the municipal council and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to initiate action.

Residents alleged that smoke from low-height chimneys enters their homes, kitchens and rooftops, causing eye irritation, coughing and breathing difficulties, particularly among children and elderly people.

They also raised concerns over waste, foul smells, traffic congestion and the alleged use of domestic LPG cylinders in the factories.

Following a complaint by Kalu Verma on CM Helpline 181, chief municipal officer (CMO) Priyank Pandya issued a notice to the factory operator, seeking details of permissions and an explanation regarding pollution and unhygienic conditions.

He gave the operator three days to respond, warning of action if the reply was unsatisfactory.

MPPCB junior laboratory assistant Rakesh Baghel said an inspection was conducted and a 'panchnama' prepared.

He said the complaint was found to be correct and the operator was advised to shift the factory outside the city limits or immediately control the pollution.

Residents have demanded relocation of the factories, warning of protests if strict action was not taken.

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