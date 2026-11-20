MP’s Maheshwar Influencer JK Magician Picks Up Spade To Clean Roads As Civic Authorities Fail To Act | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): With civic cleanliness remaining a concern despite municipal resources and staff, digital creator and social activist Jaipal Verma, popularly known as 'JK Magician', has taken up a spade and begun clearing grass and bushes along the main road outside Government Sandipani School.

Verma, who has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, regularly highlights civic issues through videos viewed by thousands. His posts have drawn attention to garbage, blocked drains, potholes, waterlogging and disorder around schools.

After raising the issue of overgrown vegetation near the police station on social media without seeing concrete action, he started the cleaning work himself.

He said Maheshwar, a major tourist destination associated with Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, receives visitors throughout the year. Maintaining cleanliness and the city's appearance is therefore essential.

He also suggested developing the vacant space near the school with greenery and benches for elderly morning walkers.

Municipal council CMO Priyank Pandya said the council has 20 permanent employees, while 30 outsourced workers are being brought from Kasrawad.

He cited staff shortages and preparations for the upcoming Nimar Festival as reasons for the delay. He assured that cleaning would be undertaken soon and JCB machines would be deployed where required.

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