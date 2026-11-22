MP’s Maheshwar Anganwadi Building Crumbling Within 10 Years Of Construction, Safety Of 25 Children At Risk | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): An Anganwadi building in Bandapura village, under Itawadi Gram Panchayat, has deteriorated within nearly 10 years of construction, raising serious concerns over children's safety and construction quality.

Dawar said the building was constructed in 2016 at a cost of lakhs of rupees, but poor construction caused cracks in walls, peeling ceiling plaster and damaged doors and windows.

He alleged that despite repeatedly informing senior officials, they took no action and held no hearing.

The damaged doors and windows also leave goods worth lakhs of rupees, including LED TVs, water purifiers, gas stoves, utensils and nutritional supplies provided by the government, vulnerable to theft due to a lack of adequate security arrangements.

Twenty to 25 children aged between three and six years attend the centre daily, making teaching under peeling plaster and cracked walls risky and raising fears of a potential accident.

Women and Child Development Officer Kavita Baghel said she had recently taken charge of the department and, upon learning of the matter, would form a team to inspect the site and take necessary action.

District president Ashok Dawar, who belongs to Bandapura, demanded that the district administration immediately repair the building or construct a new one.

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