 MP’s Kukshi Records 205 Mm Rainfall Deficit; Drought Tag Sought For 4 Tehsils
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MP’s Kukshi Records 205 Mm Rainfall Deficit; Drought Tag Sought For 4 Tehsils

The Janhit Sangharsh Samiti has demanded that Kukshi, Dahi, Gandhwani and Manawar tehsils be declared drought-affected amid deficient rainfall. The committee said soybean, chilli and cotton crops were under stress, while wells, rivers and ponds remained largely dry. Kukshi reportedly received around 205 mm less rainfall than last year.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
MP’s Kukshi Records 205 Mm Rainfall Deficit; Drought Tag Sought For 4 Tehsils
MP’s Kukshi Records 205 Mm Rainfall Deficit; Drought Tag Sought For 4 Tehsils | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Janhit Sangharsh Samiti, Kukshi, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the sub-divisional officer, Kukshi, on Wednesday, demanding that Kukshi, Dahi, Gandhwani and Manawar tehsils be declared drought-affected due to deficient rainfall.

The committee said inadequate rainfall has severely affected 'kharif' crops, including soybean, chilli and cotton. Farmers are also facing losses due to increased disease outbreaks in cotton and chilli crops.

It said low rainfall has left wells, rivers, streams and ponds largely dry, raising concerns over drinking water and irrigation availability in the coming months. The shortage has also created difficulties in providing water for livestock.

The committee demanded a detailed survey of the affected areas and a drought declaration so that farmers can receive government relief and necessary assistance. It also sought drought status for Aalirajpur district.

According to the committee, Kukshi had recorded around 205 mm less rainfall than last year by the end of August. The committee president and members submitted and signed the memorandum on Sep 2, 2026.

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