MP’s Khetia Farmers Take Out Tractor, Bullock-Cart Rally Seeking GST Relief, Better Crop Prices | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh took out a tractor and bullock-cart rally in Khetia to put forward farmers' demands.

The rally began at the mandi premises, passed through the town's main roads and returned to the mandi, where farmers submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to additional tehsildar Pragya Patidar.

The memorandum sought abolition or reduction of GST on agricultural inputs and machinery, remunerative crop prices based on production costs, farmer-friendly import-export policies and a ban on the entry of genetically modified seeds.

Farmers also demanded restrictions on land acquisition, better access to government schemes, transparent and digitised agricultural loans and Kisan Credit Cards, and an immediate loan facility on the lines of Mudra loans.

More than 35 demands related to agriculture, irrigation, electricity, banking and revenue were raised.

400 tractors roll into Bhikangaon over 42 demands

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BHIKANGAON: Thousands of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh reached Bhikangaon in around 400 tractors on Tuesday, raising 42 demands related to irrigation, land acquisition and other issues. The Khandwa-Vadodara state highway was affected for about two hours.

The kilometre-long tractor rally started from Tantya Mama Bhawan and reached Krishi Upaj Mandi, where farmer representatives held discussions with officials for four hours.

MLA Jhuma Solanki also reached the protest and supported the farmers' demands.

The key demands included completion of the long-pending Binjalwara Lift Irrigation Project to provide irrigation water and fourfold compensation for land being acquired for the national highway.

A memorandum was submitted to the SDM in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

District spokesperson Nitesh Maurya said 42 issues were raised. Malwa province president Laxminarayan Patel, youth corps chief Shyam Singh Pawar, Gajanand Banke, Vasudev Chaudhary and Mukesh Patel addressed the gathering. Farmers from several villages, including Anjangaon, Banjhar, Kanjhar, Gauradia, Shivna, Pokhar, Saikhedi, Lalkheda, Punasala and Kaliakhedi, participated.

Memo submitted

BAGH: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh's Bagh block unit submitted a memorandum containing 31 demands addressed to CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

Bagh block president Gopal Pawar demanded support prices of Rs 10,000 per quintal for cotton, Rs 3,000 for maize and Rs 8,000 for soybean.

The union also sought farmer-friendly import-export policies, procurement of maize and soybean at support prices, revival of the farm road scheme, subsidies for organic farming and declaration of Bagh tehsil as drought-hit due to low rainfall. The memorandum was submitted to Deputy Tehsildar Kailash Damor.

District vice-president Bhuralal Kang Balipur, Rupalal Devda, Jagdish Muleva, Narayan Mukati, Rameshwar Gehlot, Moran Mukati, Rajesh Pawar, Laxman Kang, Bhagirath Lachheta and Ranchod Patel were present.