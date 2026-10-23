MP's Khargone Tribal Protesters Rally Against SIR, Demand Cancellation Of Electoral Roll Revision And Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal people, farmers, workers, women and youth took out a rally from Bhagwanpura market to the tehsil office on Friday, demanding cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Carrying the national flag, protesters raised slogans asserting that voting was their right, not a favour from the government. The rally was organised under a nationwide call issued by activists at Jantar Mantar.

After the rally, members of the Jagrut Adivasi Dalit Sangathan submitted a memorandum addressed to the president.

The protesters alleged that SIR could exclude eligible voters, particularly migrant workers, from electoral rolls. They claimed that documentation requirements had already affected access to ration, pensions, wages and land rights in Tribal communities.

Through the memorandum, they demanded immediate cancellation of SIR, restoration of the previous electoral rolls and reinstatement of names allegedly deleted without proper verification.

They also sought Kumar's removal, action against responsible officials, withdrawal of cases against peaceful protesters and restoration of the earlier law governing the appointment of election commissioners.

The organisation further demanded searchable voter lists and booth-wise records of deleted and added names, with reasons, to be displayed at panchayat offices.

Protesters said they would continue their struggle to protect voting rights and democratic participation.