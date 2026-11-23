MP’s Khargone Road Accident Kills MLA Sachin Birla’s 25-Year-Old Personal Secretary, Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Police have found that the negligence of a four-wheeler driver led to the death of MLA Sachin Birla's personal secretary, Sandeep Bhatanya (25), in a road accident near Bediya village. Police arrested the driver and seized his vehicle.

SDOP Mukesh Ijardar shared the findings at a press conference at Bediya police station on Monday. Police were alerted on Sunday to an unidentified body in a roadside drain in front of Shyam Marble establishment on Sanawad Road.

Police examined CCTV footage from the scene and Bediya town, and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team from Khargone inspected the spot. SHO Rameshwar Thakur was also present in the conference.

Investigators found Bhatany was riding his motorcycle from Sanawad to Bediya around 12:45 am.

A man named Ganesh Gurjar, driving an oncoming Toofan Trax, veered recklessly onto the wrong side at high speed while heading to a warehouse.

Trying to avoid a collision, Sandeep fell into the drain and died of serious injuries.

Gurjar, a resident of Bhogawa Sipani village, is being interrogated. The post-mortem report is awaited. MLA Birla rushed to the hospital, called the death an irreparable loss and assured the family of help.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil also expressed condolences. Sandeep was cremated at Toksar village's Narmada River bank, attended by many local leaders.

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