MP’s Khargone Revenue Team Attacked With Sticks, Sharp Weapons During Land Demarcation; RI Suffers Leg Fracture, Patwari Seriously Injured | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A revenue team was attacked with sticks and sharp weapons while carrying out land demarcation at Bhaklay village between 2-3 pm on Saturday, leaving revenue inspector (RI) Abhishek Jamra with a fractured leg and patwari Raja Kumar with a serious head injury.

The team had reached the village on an application filed by Bhaklay resident Jitendra Parmar.

According to the complaint, Nadan Singh Maliwad, Pannalal Bhuriya, Balwant Parmar, Narayan Parmar and more than 20 others, including women, allegedly attacked the officials when demarcation work began.

Jamra, who is also Khargone district president of the RI Sangh and Kumar, patwari of Bhaklay halka, were rescued by people present at the spot and taken to Mandleshwar Community Health Centre. Kumar was reportedly vomiting due to internal injuries.

SDM Purva Mandloi and SDOP Shweta Shukla were present when both were referred to Indore around 6.30 pm after first aid.

Tehsildar Kailash Sastya, tehsildar Sanjay Bavel, police station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari, office-bearers of the Patwari Sangh and patwaris from Maheshwar tehsil and Tappa areas reached the hospital.

Revenue employees expressed anger over the incident and alleged police failed to reach the spot despite being informed. They warned they would not resume field duties until the accused were arrested.

Police registered a case naming four persons and against 20 unidentified people. Tiwari and Shukla said teams were conducting searches and raids. They added that identities of other attackers would be established during further investigation.