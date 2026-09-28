MP’s Khargone Police Use Drones To Bust ₹2.98 Crore Illegal Ganja Cultivation | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone Police conducted two operations under Operation Prahar against illegal cannabis cultivation in the Chainpur area of Helapadava police station and seized 15,191 cannabis plants weighing 5,974 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 2.98 crore.

The operations were carried out on Sep 27 in Jamli village and Guwada Thatta Phalia, both located in a shadow area without mobile network coverage.

Acting on informer inputs, a joint team of police personnel from Chainpur, Bhikangaon, Bistan, Gogawan and the Khargone Police Line searched the fields.

In Jamli, police seized 9,391 cannabis plants weighing 3,765 kg and valued at approximately Rs 1.88 crore.

A case was registered against Dangaliya, Madhu and Sukhlal, all residents of Jamli, under Crime No. 311/2026 and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

In Guwada Thatta Phalia, police seized 5,800 plants weighing 2,209 kg and valued at around Rs 1.10 crore. A case under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered against Jagir, a resident of Guwada.

Police said drones were used to search the fields and teams crossed rivers, mountainous terrain and difficult areas to reach the cultivation sites. Officers worked for several hours to uproot and seize the plants.

The action was carried out under the directions of senior police officials as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal drug cultivation and trafficking.