MP’s Khargone Patwari Caught Taking ₹20,000 Bribe For Land Mutation, Tehsildar’s Role Under Probe | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari from Segaon tehsil was caught red-handed by the Indore Lokayukta team while accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe on Monday night. The patwari, identified as Khum Singh Dharve, was apprehended near Patidar Medical, opposite Sharda Hospital.

According to the Lokayukta, Dharve had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a man named Puneet Nadiwal, a resident of Badi Kasrawad, for mutation of agricultural land.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta team verified the allegations and caught Dharve while he was accepting the first instalment of the bribe.

Lokayukta police inspector Ashutosh Mithas said that, besides Dharve, the names of tehsildar Antar Singh Kanesh and Kuldeep Yadav, patwari of Ward No 23, had also surfaced in the case.

Police said their roles in the land mutation process were also being investigated following complaints regarding their suspicious involvement.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case against all three under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act. The police are investigating the matter and gathering relevant documents and other evidence.

The investigation will examine the alleged roles of the three individuals in the mutation process as the Lokayukta team continues to collect evidence related to the complaint and bribe transaction.