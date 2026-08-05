MP's Khargone NHAI Clarifies Landowners' Rights After Compensation | Representative image

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that landowners affected by the acquisition of land for the Deshgaon-Julwania section of National Highway-347B will retain their legal rights even after receiving compensation.

NHAI Project Director Ashish Birla said rumours claiming that landowners cannot make further claims after accepting compensation are misleading and factually incorrect.

He said beneficiaries who have objections to the compensation amount, land valuation or any aspect of the acquisition process can approach an arbitrator or a competent court under the National Highways Act and other applicable legal provisions.

A joint team of the NHAI and the Revenue Department is verifying the bank accounts, documents and other records of affected landowners.

The authorities will deposit compensation into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries after completing the verification process in accordance with the rules.

Birla urged landowners not to believe rumours and to rely only on authorised information. He also appealed to them to submit the required documents on time and cooperate with officials.