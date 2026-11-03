MP's Khargone Narmada Parikrama Route Reopens After 11 Years, Pilgrims To Avoid 8–10 Km Detour Following Villagers' Restoration Efforts | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada pilgrims can now take the traditional three-kilometre route between Makadkheda Sangam and Kathora after villagers and social organisations restored the stretch following an 11-year closure. The reopening will save devotees an additional detour of eight to 10 kilometres.

Pilgrim movement along the Narmada has increased since Navratri, with devotees from Maharashtra, Gujarat and different parts of Madhya Pradesh undertaking the Parikrama. More than 15,000 pilgrims have reportedly passed through the area so far.

The traditional route along the river's southern bank had remained inaccessible for years due to floods and strong currents. Thorny bushes, loose stones and uneven stretches had made it difficult to walk, forcing pilgrims to take a longer route.

Members of the Narmada Samagra Makkadkheda unit, along with residents, undertook a week-long restoration drive. They cleared the bushes through voluntary labour and used a JCB machine to level the approximately three-kilometre stretch. The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Nitin Dongre, a member of the Narmada Samagra district team.

The Narmada Brahmin Samaj's Kasrawad unit has also installed direction boards to help pilgrims follow the traditional route.

Makadkheda Panchayat extended support, with sarpanch representative Golu Joshi and his team participating in the work.

Narmada Samagra Makkadkheda members and villagers also contributed to the effort. Manoj Joshi, unit in-charge, said the collective initiative would spare pilgrims the inconvenience of the longer detour.