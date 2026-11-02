MPPSC ADPO Exam 2026 Sees 58% Attendance Across MP, Lowest Turnout Of 50% Recorded In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Recruitment Examination 2026 on Sunday, with around 58% of registered candidates appearing for the test across 83 centres in four cities. Of the 32,000 candidates, 18,560 appeared for the examination, held from noon to 3 pm.

According to candidates, the general studies section was relatively easy and could help them score well. However, subject experts observed that the law section included questions from newer topics.

Candidates started arriving at examination centres around 10.30 am, one-and-a-half hours before the examination. Strict security arrangements were put in place to prevent malpractice and irregularities. All centres were monitored through CCTV cameras.

Entry was permitted after verification of admit cards and photo identity proofs. Candidates were subsequently checked using metal detectors, followed by scanning of their admit cards before being allowed into examination halls. Only essential items were permitted inside.

Officials said the checking process takes time and candidates had therefore been instructed to reach centres well in advance.

Jabalpur records highest attendance

The examination was conducted in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Jabalpur recorded the highest attendance at 75%, followed by Gwalior at 73%, Bhopal at 55% and Indore at around 50%.

In Indore, arrangements had been made for approximately 15,000 candidates across 39 centres, but only around 7,500 appeared, making it the city with the lowest turnout.

The recruitment drive offers 107 posts, including 29 for the general category, 17 for Scheduled Castes, 21 for Scheduled Tribes, 29 for Other Backwards Classes and 11 for Economically Weaker Sections.

150 questions for 450 marks

The question paper carried 450 marks and comprised 150 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer carried three marks, while one mark was deducted for every incorrect response.

The paper was divided into two sections. General studies comprised 50 questions carrying 150 marks, covering Madhya Pradesh's history, culture, geography, politics, economy and tribes, along with Indian and world general knowledge, current affairs, computers, e-governance and cybersecurity.

The second section comprised 100 law-related questions carrying 300 marks. Topics included the Indian Constitution, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), among other legal subjects.