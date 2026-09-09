MP’s Khargone Former Executive Engineer Gets 5-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In Disproportionate Assets Case | Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A special court in Khargone district sentenced former executive engineer Kailashchandra Parwal to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a 24-year-old disproportionate assets case and imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

First Additional Sessions Judge and Special Court Judge Rajkumar Chauhan passed the order on Tuesday, special public prosecutor and assistant director of prosecution Prakash Solanki said.

The case was registered in 2002. On Sept 6, 2002, Dhar resident Shailendra Joshi complained to the Lokayukta that Parwal had demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe. The Lokayukta subsequently caught him while accepting the money, the prosecution said.

During the investigation, officials found alleged assets disproportionate to Parwal’s known income and searched his residences in Khargone, Dewas and Indore.

Investigators said Parwal earned Rs 34,64,528 from known sources between Aug 1, 1981, and Sept 8, 2002, but spent Rs 1,08,70,213, leaving Rs 74,05,690 unexplained, or 213.75% above his known income.

The prosecution examined around 131 witnesses and submitted more than 500 documents. The defence examined seven witnesses and produced around 350 documents. Parwal was sent to Mandleshwar sub-jail after the verdict.