Clean Air Survey 2026: Indore Ranks 2nd Nationally, Wins Incentive Grant For Air Quality Management | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though it slipped one position from last year's ranking, Indore secured second place nationally in the Clean Air Survey 2026 for its sustained efforts to improve air quality and promote sustainable environmental management.

The city also received an incentive grant under the XV Finance Commission (XVFC) for its performance in air-quality management under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The award was presented on Monday, on the occasion of Swachh Vayu Diwas, by NGT Chairman Prakash Srivastava to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal and health in-charge Ashwin Shukla.

"The achievement reflects the city's sustained efforts in air-quality monitoring, dust control, cleaner fuels, e-mobility, green cover and public participation," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

Seven Reasons Why Indore's Air Remains Clean

PM10 Levels Down Over 15%

650-700 Km Roads Mechanically Swept Daily

Construction Dust Under Scrutiny

Cleaner Fuel for Industries

Push for Electric Mobility

Green Cover and Citizen Participation

A Broader Environmental Strategy