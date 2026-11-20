MP’s Khargone Collector’s Mission Benchmark Boosts Government School Infrastructure, 120 Students Benefit From 60 New Desk-Bench Sets | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Mission Benchmark, launched by Collector Guru Prasad to improve facilities in government schools, is gaining public support across the district.

Under the initiative, 60 sets of tables and benches were donated to the government secondary school at Rawat Palasia in Barwaha block, benefiting 120 students.

The furniture was provided through the food department's initiative with support from gas agencies and salesmen.

District supply officer HS Muvel, junior supply officer Amitabh Shukla, gas agency representatives Nahar Singh Solanki and Ajay Karma, and salesmen Shiv Kumar Sawaner, Shantilal Kampwat, Radheshyam Choyal, Jeevan and Bhagwan attended the programme.

Public representatives Anil Tanwar, Sanjay Khande, Rameshwar Tanwar, Anil Yogi, Rameshwar Mandloi and Prem Singh Nagar were also present.

Mission Benchmark aims to improve infrastructure and learning conditions in government schools through community participation. Social workers, citizens, organisations and government departments are contributing furniture and other essential facilities.

The Rawat Palasia initiative demonstrates growing public cooperation in strengthening educational infrastructure and providing better classroom facilities for students.

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