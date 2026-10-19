MP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Cricket Association finished runners-up in the Under-15 Cricket Tournament after rain forced the final against Khargone to end without an outright result.

With the match disrupted by weather, Khargone were declared champions based on their higher first-innings score, while Dhar settled for the runner-up trophy.

Khargone scored 169 in the first innings, with Himanshu contributing 53. Dhar’s Atharv Rathore produced a superb bowling spell of 7/43 to keep the opposition in check.

In reply, Dhar were bowled out for 107, with Jasmeet Singh claiming 5/53 for Khargone.

Khargone reached 63/8 in their second innings before rain intervened. Atharv again starred for Dhar, taking four wickets to complete a remarkable 11-wicket match haul.

Dhar also had individual honours to celebrate. Piyush Mukati was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament, while Atharv Rathore was named the best bowler.

Officials of the Dhar District Cricket Association congratulated the team on its runner-up finish and the players on their individual awards.