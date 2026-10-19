 MP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets

MP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets

Khargone won the Indore Division U-15 Cricket Tournament after rain disrupted the final against Dhar, securing victory on first-innings score. Dhar finished runners-up despite Atharv Rathore's outstanding 11-wicket haul. Piyush Mukati received the tournament's best batsman award, while Rathore was named best bowler for his impressive performance throughout the competition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
MP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets
MP's Khargone Clinches U-15 Cricket Title As Dhar's Atharv Rathore Shines With 11 Wickets | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Cricket Association finished runners-up in the Under-15 Cricket Tournament after rain forced the final against Khargone to end without an outright result.

With the match disrupted by weather, Khargone were declared champions based on their higher first-innings score, while Dhar settled for the runner-up trophy.

Khargone scored 169 in the first innings, with Himanshu contributing 53. Dhar’s Atharv Rathore produced a superb bowling spell of 7/43 to keep the opposition in check.

In reply, Dhar were bowled out for 107, with Jasmeet Singh claiming 5/53 for Khargone.

Khargone reached 63/8 in their second innings before rain intervened. Atharv again starred for Dhar, taking four wickets to complete a remarkable 11-wicket match haul.

Dhar also had individual honours to celebrate. Piyush Mukati was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament, while Atharv Rathore was named the best bowler.

Officials of the Dhar District Cricket Association congratulated the team on its runner-up finish and the players on their individual awards.

Read Also
Indore's 15th Bible Convention Begins With Holy Mass, Mother Mary Procession And Special Prayers
Indore's 15th Bible Convention Begins With Holy Mass, Mother Mary Procession And Special Prayers

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source