MP's Khandwa Traffic Police Crush 42 Modified Silencers, 15 Pressure Horns In Enforcement Drive | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police destroyed 42 modified silencers, 15 pressure horns and eight illegally designed number plates seized from vehicles during enforcement action at the Old Bus Stand.

The confiscated equipment was crushed under a road roller to prevent its reuse.

The action targeted vehicles fitted with modified silencers that produce excessively loud sounds, particularly motorcycles such as Bullet bikes.

Police said such modifications can disturb residents and create safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians, especially at night and on quieter roads.

The seized silencers were placed under a road roller and destroyed, sending a strong message to vehicle owners violating prescribed standards.

The 15 pressure horns and eight number plates found in violation of traffic rules were also destroyed.

Traffic police officials urged motorists to use only company-approved vehicle equipment and avoid modifications that increase noise. They also appealed to citizens to park vehicles only at designated places and avoid encroaching on roads.

The action was carried out under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Rai, traffic station in-charge Devendra Parihar and the traffic police team.

Officials said enforcement would continue to promote safer and more disciplined traffic movement in the city.