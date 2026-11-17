MP's Khandwa Sees Tension During Dargah Encroachment Removal Drive, City Qazi And Magistrate Clash Over Demolition | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Municipal Corporation team arrived at the Mansingh Oil Mill intersection on Tuesday afternoon with a JCB machine to remove encroachments around a 'dargah', sparking a heated argument between city qazi Syed Nisar Ali and city magistrate Bajrang Singh Bahadur.

A large crowd from the Muslim community gathered and protested, prompting the administration to deploy police. The CSP, ADM, city magistrate, station house officers of all three police stations and corporation staff were present.

According to the administration, road widening is proposed under the master plan, and about 8 to 10 feet of the 'dargah' falls within the designated road boundary.

The adjoining high wall of Mansingh Oil Mill also obstructs the work. Officials said its debris could damage the tomb if demolished directly, so encroachments around the 'dargah' were being cleared first.

The city qazi objected and demanded that the city magistrate show the order for the action, stating that a proper order should be presented before action at any religious site. He later told the crowd that the administration had agreed to keep the shrine intact, and appealed for peace.

The city magistrate described the action as legal and said no interference would be tolerated and the decision would not change under pressure. Police maintained order, and the Oil Mill wall was demolished with a JCB, leaving the 'dargah' intact.

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